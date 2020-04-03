There was an FC Tulsa scarf displayed on the wall at Wigan Athletic FC’s team store across the Atlantic Ocean in Wigan, England.
Like a lot of things happening in 2020, the mutual fandom between FC Tulsa and Wigan Athletic FC started with a tweet. Austin Gwin is the Head of Digital and Communications for FC Tulsa, a job that also puts him in charge of social media. That’s a daunting task for a club trying to completely rebrand itself after getting new ownership in August. Shortly after the Craft family bought what was then Tulsa Roughnecks FC, the brothers changed the club’s name, logo and colors.
“From the get-go when the Crafts bought the team in August, and then when we launched our new brand, we talked about being a global club and a global brand, and that was part of the reason why the Crafts decided on the name of FC Tulsa — something simple and easy that spoke globally to kind of what soccer is around the world,” Gwin said. “I don't know that any of us thought something like this would come together as quickly as it did, but it certainly wasn't unintentional for us to try to become a global brand and something that teams and fans around the world recognize.
“When the opportunity arose — where it looked like some clubs in America were kind of teaming up with clubs in England — we thought, ‘Hey, this is a great opportunity for us to start to establish that.’ Obviously it's taken off to something that I don't think any of us could have predicted when this thing started.”
Rekindling a relationship
When Gwin noticed the trend of American clubs connecting with English clubs through Twitter, he immediately knew he would reach out to Wigan. First, Wigan is a well-known club across the world, having won the FA Cup in 2013. Second, there’s history there.
Wigan hosted Tulsa for a friendly on Oct. 17, 1979, at Springfield Park. Wigan won the match 4-3 after getting a big lead early. Back then, the Tulsa Roughnecks regularly left the States to compete, but those trips halted when the club suspended operations in 1985 and never started again, even after the club relaunched in 1993.
“There are a lot of people still on staff at Wigan that were at that game as fans or as kids and so they remembered that American pro soccer team in Tulsa, and so it really was an instant, kind of, rekindling of that relationship,” Gwin said.
Nick Taylor didn’t know the first tweet from Tulsa was coming. Taylor runs Wigan’s Twitter account, which has over 295,000 followers. The FC Tulsa account has about 10,500 followers.
On Feb. 11, Tulsa sent out that it was in search of a “Pitch Pal” like other clubs had, and Wigan responded with a gif.
“I just thought, ‘You know what? Let’s just do something back and see where it goes,’” Taylor recalled. “It was at that point when I thought I do recognize that name. A lot of the stuff that I do in my role is like the match day magazine, so I see a lot of the history stuff because there are contributors, offenders, things I put in.
"I remembered seeing that we'd played Tulsa Roughnecks in 1979. I wasn't sure of the year at that time, but I remembered seeing a sheet that we’ve got, and it’s got the British flag and the United States flag on it, so that’s when I thought, ‘There’s a little bit more in it than just tweeting back at random.’”
An exchange unfolded, Tulsa fans started interacting with the Wigan account — Wigan fans the same with Tulsa — and that’s how the friendship between two clubs in different countries started.
It escalated, though, when FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois put on a Wigan jersey for a video and said Wigan’s famous, “Up the tics.” Wigan had sent a jersey to Tulsa — and Tulsa also shipped a care package to Wigan with merchandise — so Gwin and his staff wanted to put the jersey to use.
“I kind of rolled into the office, and I was like, ‘So what are we doing?’” Bourgeois said. “(Gwin) had this Wigan jersey in his hand, and I ‘m like, ‘Where’d you get that sweet jersey, first of all?’”
Gwin explained to Bourgeois the idea of a good luck video to Wigan before its next match. After more questions from Bourgeois about why they would send a video to a club in England, he cooperated and, as he put it, “It’s just like a spark ignited, and then there were flames.”
When the clubs’ friendship started, Wigan was in danger of relegation after a disappointing season. But, now, Wigan hasn’t lost in six matches since the first Twitter exchange. After Bourgeois’ video, Wigan won three in a row before a 0-0 tie its last time out.
Wigan fans immediately started messaging Bourgeois, asking for more videos and where they could purchase FC Tulsa merchandise to support their new good luck charm. That sparked both clubs creating deals for international shipping on their online shops.
“I was definitely surprised by the response that it got,” Bourgeois said. “I think it was just right timing, right place, right video. I mean, I can't take responsibility for them winning, but, if I'm their good luck charm and just good fortune, then sending them a video — that's the least I can do.”
Making it real
JW Craft was serious about making a soccer team in Tulsa a global brand.
Craft and his brothers purchased the club in August. Since, they have not only changed the club’s appearance, but also hired a new front office staff and restructured the roster, because, obviously, winning is the first step in turning around a franchise. But the brand of a club is also vital.
“It has global recognition,” Craft said of the club. “Whether or not it’s our players that come from — someone pointed out the only major continent we’re missing is Asia. We’ve got players from Africa, South America, North America, Europe. Their friends and families can watch them play on YouTube. If you look at our merchandise and online store, one of the big requests that we had was trying to figure out how do we ship internationally, so we’re shipping merchandise not just here in Tulsa, but kind of all over the world.”
On his journey for new ideas to expand FC Tulsa’s brand, Craft met with Jonathan Jackson, the Chief Executive of Wigan Athletic FC. Craft visited England to attend three different European Premiere League matches in three days in hopes of gaining new ideas for the atmosphere at ONEOK Field. Wigan is between Manchester and Liverpool, so, because of the proximity and connection there, that also became a stop for Craft.
Gwin used his contacts from the social media relationship to connect Craft and Jackson, who met for coffee at a train station. Advice was exchanged, as well as a program from Jackson to Craft, and couple of scarfs from Craft to the club — one of which was eventually displayed in Wigan’s team store.
That was when the relationship between FC Tulsa and Wigan Athletic FC almost became real, developing into more than tweets and videos.
“The connection was there from 30, 40 years ago when Tulsa went to go play,” Craft said. “I think what you see really is a camaraderie between the two clubs. The nice thing about that is you will have found that you can cheer for different teams in different leagues. That's the kind of exciting thing to see in real life just based off this relationship.”
Now that the men in charge of the clubs have met, the teams meeting would be next, right?
“I think we would love to try and see how we can make that happen,” Craft said. “It would be certainly exciting.”