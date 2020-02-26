Oklahoma State swept Little Rock 12-0 in seven innings Wednesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
The No. 23 Cowboys (7-2) extended their winning streak to six. Little Rock fell to 6-4.
Senior C.J. Varela recorded the first shutout and complete game of his career, allowing one hit, a single and struck out five.
OSU’s offense was highlighted by Jake Thompson, who went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs, and Carson McCusker was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Hueston Morrill was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
OSU returns to action this weekend at the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. The Cowboys will open play with top-ranked UCLA on Friday before a Saturday game against Illinois and a Sunday showdown with 13th-ranked Texas A&M.