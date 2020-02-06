The Oklahoma State men’s golf team opened play Thursday at the Amer Ari Invitational with a 12-under 276 for fourth place at Waikoloa Kings’ Course in Waikoloa, Hawaii.
The Cowboys are two shots behind tournament leaders Texas and Georgia Tech.
