Oklahoma State juniors Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won in the first round of the main draw of doubles play on Wednesday at the Arkansas Futures event in Fayetteville.
Vocel and Kellovsky defeated top-seeded Alexander Cozbinov of Moldova and Takuto Niki of Japan 7-5, 6-1.
The Oklahoma State duo meets Sherif Abohabaga of Egypt and Kiranpal Pannu of New Zealand on Thursday.
Abohabaga defeated Tulsa freshman Juan Pablo Cenoz 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the singles main draw.
The Legacy National Bank NWA Tennis Series, which is part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour, features a single-elimination tournament at the University of Arkansas' Billingsley Tennis Center.