The Oklahoma State men’s golf team finished second at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta on Wednesday. The Cowboys fell to the top-seeded Texas Longhorns, 3-2, in the final match.
The Cowboys had a chance to send the championship match into extra holes on the 18th green. With the first four matches already decided, freshman Rayhan Thomas nearly poured in a birdie putt vs. Travis Vick to tie the match and send it to a 19th hole. Vick took home a 1-up win for Texas.
OSU freshman Brian Stark picked up an opening point, topping Pierceson Coody 4 and 3.
Cowboys junior Austin Eckroat outlasted Cole Hammer 3-and-1, and sophomore Aman Gupta lost to Parker Coody 1-up.