The No. 20 Oklahoma State men's tennis team lost to No. 22 Ole Miss on Friday 4-2 in Oxford, Mississippi.
Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd won the first match over Lukas Engelhardt and Nikola Slavic, 6-1.
The Cowboys' (4-2) first loss came when No. 1 Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky they fell to Tim Sandkaulen and Finn Reynolds, 6-4.
Slavic, Hammond and Mathieu Scaglia lost singles matches for OSU.
OSU's No. 87 Emile Hudd defeated Finn Reynolds 7-6(2), 6-4, and No. 41 Vocel beat No. 35 Sandkaulen 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.