The Oklahoma State women's tennis team will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in the ITA Division I preseason rankings released Wednesday. The Cowboys are No. 15 in the men's poll.
The Cowgirls ended last season as the No. 12 team after finishing 21-8.
Junior Lisa Marie Rioux is No. 16 in the latest ITA rankings. Sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and newcomer Ayummi Miyamoto are No. 29 and No. 92. Miyamoto and Rioux are the No. 17 doubles team in the country, and Dariya Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat are ranked No. 39.
The Cowboys' new duo of Dominik Kellovsky and Matej Vocel are ranked No. 1 in the country. Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd are the No. 19 doubles team. OSU also claims three players in the ITA singles rankings with Vocel at No. 41, Hudd at No. 87 and Kellovsky at No. 91.