Twelve Oklahoma State student-athletes and 10 from Oklahoma were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Soccer Team, it was announced Wednesday.
All 12 Cowgirls were named to the first team, including Camy Huddleston, Hannah Webb and Barbara Zágonyi, who were nominated with a 4.0 grade point average. Elise Hawn, Jaci Jones, Julia Lenhardt and Kirsten Siragusa all earned first team accolades for the third time.
Also on the first team were Madeline Blasko, Dani Greenlee, Ally Jackson, Hannah Warner and Grace Yochum.
OU seniors Kaylee Dao and Ivanna Rivas, junior Erika Yost and sophomores Megan McClay, Megan Reilly and Jazzy Richards were all named first-team selections. Senior Kristina O’Donnell, redshirt junior Lauren Haivala and sophomores Cameron Tharp and Lauren Tovy were named to the second team.
McClay and Richards were recognized with 4.0 GPAs over the past two semesters. The academic honor is the third for Dao and Rivas.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while the second-team selections hold a 3.00-3.19 GPA.