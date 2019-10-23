Oklahoma State junior Vivian Gray and Oklahoma junior Ana Llanusa are two of 20 players named to the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the top small forwards, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Last season, Gray received honorable mention All-America status, was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and was unanimously tabbed as a first-team All-Big 12 pick. This past summer, she participated in USA Basketball's Pan American Games team trials.
A Preseason All-Big 12 selection, Llanusa, a former Choctaw standout, averaged 19.1 points per game during Big 12 play last season, which ranked third in the league.