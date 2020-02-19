Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was one of 10 players added to the “Wade Watch” list of candidates for the 2020 Wade Trophy by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee, it was announced Wednesday.
Gray ranks among the Big 12's leaders in categories including third in scoring at 19.8 points per game, ninth in assists at 3.7 and third in free-throw percentage at 84.5 percent.
The Wade Trophy is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball.
The winner of the Wade Trophy will be announced April 2 in New Orleans, site of the 2020 WBCA Convention and NCAA Women’s Final Four.