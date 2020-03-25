Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named a region finalist for the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America squad, it was announced Wednesday. It's the second straight season Gray has received the honor.
The selection committee will pick the 10-member All-America team from 52 candidates covering five regions.
Gray was joined on the Region 3 team by Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech), Te’a Cooper (Baylor), Lauren Cox (Baylor), Crystal Dangerfield (Connecticut), Keri Jewett-Giles (Florida Gulf Coast), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Antoinette Miller (Cincinnati), Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut), NaLyssa Smith (Baylor), Ilmar’l Thomas (Cincinnati), Megan Walker (Connecticut) and Christyn Williams (Connecticut).