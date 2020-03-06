The Oklahoma State softball team defeated Missouri State 15-1 and Murray State 7-3 at the Mizuno Classic in Stillwater.
The No. 14/12 Cowgirls (15-5) have won eight straight games.
Kiley Naomi and Sydney Pennington homered back-to-back twice in the rout of the Bears.
Cowgirl ace Carrie Eberle (8-1) was perfect through four innings and has a 0.56 ERA.
Against Murray State, OSU freshman Karli Petty hit her first collegiate home run with two runners on base in the fourth inning.
On Saturday, the Cowgirls host Mercer at 2:30 p.m. and No. 25 Utah at 5 p.m.