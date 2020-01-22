The Oklahoma State men's and women's tennis teams both moved up one spot in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday.
The Cowgirls are ranked No. 10, and the Cowboys are 14th in the men's poll.
This is the first set of rankings released by the ITA since the start of the spring season.
Both teams are undefeated. The Cowgirls are 4-0 so far in the 2020 season, and the men are 3-0.
OSU will host the women's ITA Kickoff on Jan. 25, while the Cowboys travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, this weekend to compete in the men's ITA Kickoff.