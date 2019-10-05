Tulsa women's tennis freshmen Laia Conde Monfort and Lian Benedejcic wrapped up pre-qualifying draws on Saturday at the Saint Francis Health System ITA Women's All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center at LaFortune Park.
Conde Monfort defeated Ohio State's Danielle Wolf 6-2, 6-4 and later lost to No. 125 Megan Davies of South Carolina 6-0, 6-1.
Bendejcic fell to Arkansas's Jackie Carr 6-0, 6-4.
OSU freshman Alana Wolfberg won both matches: against Samantha Memije of Michigan State, 6-4, 6-3 and against Chandler Carter of Wake Forest 6-1, 6-1.
Sophomore Catherine Gulihur lost to Winthrop's Alisa Soloveva 6-3, 6-4.
On Sunday, Gulihur will play in a consolation match, while Wolfberg needs one more win to advance to the qualifying draw of the tournament.
On the men's side, Tulsa sophomore Daniel Siddall lost 6-3, 6-2 to Giles Hussey of Tennessee in the first round of the pre-qualifying draw.