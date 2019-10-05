The Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oklahoma cross country teams competed at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.
The No. 8 Cowboys finished third in the 8K race, and Oklahoma placed 28th.
In the women's 5K race, the No. 19 Cowgirls finished fourth, Tulsa finished in fifth and OU was 17th.
The Cowboys were led by 2018 All-American Ashenafi Hatte, who finished third overall and first among collegiate entries with a time of 23:46.1 to score one team point for OSU. Bryce Quigley finished second and 24th overall.
The Cowgirls’ fourth-place finish featured all five scorers finishing in the top 50. Molly Born led the way with a fifth-place finish.
Tulsa junior Caitlin Klopfer led the Hurricane with a ninth-place time of 16:57.2 in the 5K race.