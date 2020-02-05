The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest singles and doubles Division I rankings on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State had three individuals and three doubles teams in the national men's rankings, including Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky at No. 2 in doubles.
Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd stayed No. 19, and the duo of Vocel and Hudd were No. 45.
OSU's highest ranking in singles came from Vocel at No. 35. Vocel has started his spring season 3-1. Hudd remains at No. 87, and Kellovsky is No. 110.
The University of Tulsa's Kody Pearson soared to No. 26, marking the highest singles ranking of his career and the best individual ranking by a Golden Hurricane since the 2016-17 season.
In the women's poll, Tulsa's Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner climbed six spots to No. 34.
Okalova was ranked No. 84 in singles.