Oklahoma State's Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky were named the No. 1 doubles team in the country in the final fall ITA national rankings on Wednesday.
Vocel and Kellovsky finished the fall season with a national title at the ITA Fall National Championships in Newport Beach, California.
The Cowboy duo of Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd is ranked No. 19.
Vocel is the highest-ranked Cowboy in singles at No. 41, a dropoff from his ranking of No. 19 in the preseason poll. Hudd is No. 87, and Dominik Kellovsky climbs to No. 91.
Tulsa sophomore Kody Pearson was ranked 98th in men's singles. Pearson won the ITA Central Regional singles championship in October.
For the women, OSU junior Lisa Marie Rioux jumped 27 spots to No. 16. Rioux was the ITA Central Regional champion in singles and doubles.
OSU sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is No. 29, and Ayumi Miyamoto made her first appearance in the ITA rankings at No. 92.
University of Tulsa senior Martina Okalova moved up to No. 52. It is the highest singles ranking in Okalova's career, as she ended the 2018 fall campaign 54th.
Miyamoto and Rioux were No. 17 in the doubles rankings, and Dariya Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat appeared at No. 39.