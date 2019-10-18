Six members of the Oklahoma State Cowgirl tennis team are competing in the main draw of the ITA Central Regional Championships in Norman this week
In doubles, the Cowgirls went a perfect three for three on Friday. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Dariya Detkovskaya defeated Jana Lazarevic and Emma Tranberg of South Dakota, 8-2.
OSU's No. 27 pair of Catherine Gulihur and Alana Wolfberg took down Arkansas State's Jill Morse and Amelia Guevremont, 8-4.
Lisa Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto beat Missouri State's Alyson Piskulic and Anna Alons, 8-2.
All six Cowgirls received a first-round bye in singles play. No. 67 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat defeated Central Arkansas' Mei Ishimura, 6-0, 6-1. Freshman Cowgirl Alana Wolfberg won her match over Marta Bellucco of Wichita State, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 43 Lisa Rioux defeated Minnesota's Tina Kreinis, 6-2, 6-1. The final win for the Cowgirls came from Catherine Gulihur as she defeated Laura Rijkers of Arkansas, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. The only loss for OSU came when Minnesota's Tiffany Huber defeated Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-3, 6-3.