Four Cowgirls were invited to compete in the USTA Orlando Invite this weekend with each competing in the main draws of doubles and singles play on Friday in Orlando, Florida.
OSU's Catherine Guilhur and Alana Wolfberg defeated McCartney Kessler and Victoria Emma of the University of Florida in the first round, 7-6 (3). The second Cowgirl duo, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Dariya Detkovskaya, beat Johanna Silva and Rebeka Mertena of Tennessee, 6-1.
In singles, Thamchaiwat was the only Cowgirl to get a victory, with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Megan Davies out of South Carolina. She also won her second-round match over NC State's Jaeda Daniel, 6-3, 6-4.
In the consolation bracket, Detkovskaya defeated Kaitlin Staines out of Tennessee, 7-5, 6-3.