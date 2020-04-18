Three Oklahoma State wrestlers were named first-team All-Americans in the modified NWCA 2020 Division I All-America teams.
The honor is typically based on outstanding work of student-athletes at the NCAA Championships each spring. This year, with championships canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, All-America honors were based on wrestlers’ body of work in dual season and conference tournaments.
Senior Nick Piccininni (125), redshirt junior Boo Lewallen (149) and newcomer Travis Wittlake (165) were named to the first team. All three claimed Big 12 titles last month at the BOK Center.
Earning second-team honors for OSU were Wyatt Sheets (157), Joe Smith (174) and Anthony Montalvo (184).
Honorable mention accolades went to Dusty Hone (141) and Dakota Geer (197).