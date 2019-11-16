The No. 4 Oklahoma State wrestling team lost 21-20 at No. 10 Lehigh on criteria Saturday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The match came down to the third level of criteria. Both teams had the same number of matches won and same number of bonus-point wins. The deciding factor was total points scored in individual matches, as Lehigh outscored OSU, 57-47.
Anthony Montalvo grabbed the only fall for the Cowboys (1-1), pinning Chris Weiler at the 6:26 mark. Dakota Geer, ranked fifth at 184 pounds, majored Lehigh’s Jake Jakobsenin the following bout.
The Cowboys return to Stillwater for the home opener against Minnesota on Nov. 24.