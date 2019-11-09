Oklahoma State wrestling had 13 first-place finishes and four additional top three honors at the team’s season opening competition on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
No. 4 Nick Piccininni won the first championship bout at 125 pounds with a 10-1 major decision over Central Oklahoma’s Cody Karstetter. The senior took his other two bouts of the day with a technical fall and pin.
At 157 pounds, Wyatt Sheets and teammate Jalin Harper matched up in the finals with Sheets pulling off a 5-0 decision. In another all-Cowboy final, Travis Wittlake defeated Andrew Shomers, 5-3, at 165 pounds. Junior transfer Alex Kauffman took first over Bear Hughes in a close 4-3 match, and Dakota Geer and Anthony Montalvo shared the top spot at 184 pounds.
In his first competition since returning from a shoulder injury, Boo Lewallen had a decision, two majors and a fall en route to his 149-pound title. The Cowboys took first at 141 pounds as Dusty Hone defeated Joe Bianchi of Little Rock-Arkansas, 6-0, in the finals.
Earning first-place finishes for OSU in the freshman and sophomore divisions were Dallas Wilson (125), Brevin Balmeceda (141), Chance McLane (157) and Cade Lindsey (165). Freshman Christian McCutcheon dropped a close finals match to Cowley’s Ottis Peeler.