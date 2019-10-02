The No. 9 Oklahoma men's golf team won its first team title of the season on Tuesday, and sophomore Logan McAllister finished as the individual medalist at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
The Sooners have won the tournament twice in the past three years.
OU won by five shots, finishing with a three-day score of 823 (29-under), its lowest 54-hole total of the season.
"Our guys did a great job this week but all the credit goes back into the work we have been doing at home," coach Ryan Hybl said. "This group has been very competitive in practice and it showed up this week."
Wake Forest took second place at 828 (25-under), followed by Clemson at 835 (170-under). Oklahoma State was fourth at 840 (12-under), while Texas and Vanderbilt tied for fifth at 843 (9-under).
McAllister earned the first individual tournament title of his career with a three-round 202 (11-under).