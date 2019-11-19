The University of Oklahoma offensive line is again among the semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award for the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football, it was announced Tuesday.
OU, which also won the award last year, is joined as a semifinalist by Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.
The Sooners are semifinalists again despite replacing four of five starters. The line consists of center Creed Humphrey, right guard/tackle Tyrese Robinson, left guard Marquis Hayes, right tackle Adrian Ealy and left tackle Erik Swenson. R.J. Proctor and Brey Walker also have played.
OU ranks first nationally with its 11.7 yards per pass attempt and third with its 6.5 yards per rush. OU also leads the nation with 8.8 yards per offensive play.
The finalists for the Joe Moore Award will be announced Dec. 10.