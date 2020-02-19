The University of Oklahoma's Quade Cummins and Garett Reband and Oklahoma State's Austin Eckroat were named to the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, it was announced Wednesday.
The Ben Hogan Award is given to the top men's college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period from June to May.
Cummins was a member of the 2019 U.S. Palmer Cup and a two-time Big 12 Golfer of the Month. Reband is ranked ninth in the latest Palmer Cup Rankings.
Eckroat competed at the 2019 U.S. Open and was named to the 2019 U.S. Palmer Cup squad as well. He was named a second-team All-American a year ago by Golfweek Magazine.
In May, three finalists will attend a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned.