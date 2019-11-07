Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, it was announced Thursday.
The redshirt freshman is one of 20 semifinalists for the award. He took over kicking duties prior to the Sooners’ game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28 and is 10 for 10 on field goal attempts and 27 for 27 on PATs.
The winner will be announced on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12. The award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.