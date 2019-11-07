Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic and Oklahoma State's Matt Ammendola were named semifinalists for Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, it was announced Thursday.
Brkic, a redshirt freshman, and Ammendola, a senior, are two of 20 semifinalists for the award.
Brkic took over kicking duties prior to the Sooners’ game against Texas Tech on Sept. 28 and is 10 for 10 on field goal attempts and 27 for 27 on PATs.
Ammendola is 14-for-15 on field goal attempts this season and has made 17 of his past 18 going back to last season. It's the first time Ammendola, who began his career as a walk-on, has been up for the award.
The winner will be announced on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12. The award is named for NFL Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.