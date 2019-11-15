Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was named one of five finalists Friday for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee chose the finalists based on performance on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.
Looking to join Jason White (2004) as OU winners of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Hurts is accompanied on the list of 2019 finalists by Joe Burrow (LSU), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Tyler Huntley (Utah) and Brady White (Memphis).
The award will be presented Dec. 11 in Baltimore.