The University of Oklahoma's Kaitlin Milligan accepted an invitation to represent the United States in the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Wednesday.
The junior and former Norman North standout will become the third Sooner to compete in the event, but the first on the women's side.
The prestigious tournament will be played on July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland and will feature the best amateur golfers in the world, pitting Team USA against an International squad in a Ryder Cup-style event.