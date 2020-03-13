Oklahoma’s Maggie Nichols was named one of six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award, recognizing the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country, on Wednesday. The honor is voted on by NCAA women’s gymnastics head coaches.
Nichols is Oklahoma’s ninth consecutive finalist for the award, joining Megan Ferguson (2012), Brie Olson (2013), Taylor Spears (2014), Erica Brewer (2015), Haley Scaman (2016), Chayse Capps (2017) and AJ Jackson (2018) and Brenna Dowell (2019).
Nichols is joined by five additional finalists including Kennedi Edney (LSU), Taylor Houchin (Nebraska), Maddie Karr (Denver), Mollie Korth (Kentucky) and Kyla Ross (UCLA).