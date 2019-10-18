Oklahoma junior forward Brady Manek was named to the watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday.
Named after two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone, the honor recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Manek is one of only two Big 12 players (Baylor's Tristan Clark) on the list.
Manek was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2018-19. Starting in all 34 games, he averaged 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting .469 from the field and .358 from behind the arc.