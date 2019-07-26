Former University of Oklahoma gymnastics standout Genki Suzuki will represent Team USA at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
The men's competition will begin Sunday with the team competition and run until Wednesday with the all-around and individual event finals being held Monday through Wednesday.
“This is the Pan American Games, so it's a bigger deal than the other few international meets I've been to,” Suzuki said. “I can't dwell on that, though. It's another competition that I get to perform for Team USA. I'm pretty excited and I'm just going to take it event by event and do my job out there.”