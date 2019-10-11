Oklahoma soccer forward Kaylee Dao is one of 10 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award in soccer, it was announced Friday.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have notable achievements in community, classroom, character and competition.
The finalists were chosen by a selection committee from the list of 30 candidates announced in September. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to vote on the Senior CLASS Award website through Nov. 18.
A two-time All-Big 12 first team honoree and 2018 All-Region second team honoree, Dao has started every game for the Sooners in 2019, playing all but 38 minutes. Dao leads the team with a career-high 11 goals, including three game winners and three penalty kick conversions. 201