The University of Oklahoma softball team was picked first in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches' Poll, the league announced Thursday.
For the fourth year in a row, each of the other six head coaches selected the Sooners as No. 1. Oklahoma State received the other first-place vote. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
The third-place ranking is the highest the Cowgirls have been selected to finish since the poll began in 2000. Texas was slotted in second place.
The Sooners face Nevada at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Feb. 6. OSU takes on LSU at the Houston Invitational on Feb. 8.
