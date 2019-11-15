The Oklahoma volleyball team lost in four sets to Iowa State on Friday in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones won 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25.
The Sooners move to 16-8 on the season and 7-5 in Big 12 play, while the Cyclones improved to 17-8, 8-5.
Ashlynn Dunbar and Kylee McLaughlin each had a double-double for OU (16-8 overall, 7-5 in Big 12) as Dunbar notched 13 kills to go with 11 digs and McLaughlin recorded 30 assists and 14 digs.
OU's Keyton Kinley notched 18 digs, while Aysia Harty added 13.
The Sooners travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to play Kansas State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.