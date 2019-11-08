The Oklahoma volleyball team lost in four sets to No. 1 Texas on Friday in Norman, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13. The Sooners hosted the second-largest crowd in program history with 2,442 in attendance.
OU's Ashlynn Dunbar had her 10th double-double of the season as she put away 19 kills and 11 digs. Sarah Sanders had 12 kills for the Sooners (15-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12).
Kylee McLaughlin earned her 11th double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs.
The Longhorns improved to 17-2 overall and stayed perfect in the league at 11-0.