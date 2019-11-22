The Oklahoma volleyball team swept West Virginia on Friday on senior night. The Sooners (18-8, 10-5 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (11-16, 2-12 Big 12), 25-21, 25-17, 25-22.
OU also earned the season sweep of West Virginia, ousting them 3-1 on Sept. 28 in Morgantown.
The Sooners posted a season-high .373 hitting percentage in a three-set match as they notched 47 kills. Ashlynn Dunbar led the way with 13, while Sarah Sanders added 11.
Setter Kylee McLaughlin dished out 40 assists, while adding five digs and four kills.
The Sooners end the regular season at TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday.