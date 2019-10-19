The Oklahoma volleyball team pushed its home winning streak to eight Saturday as it ousted Iowa State 3-1.
OU won 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18 at McCasland Field House, improving to 13-5 and 5-2 in Big 12 action. Iowa State moves to 11-7 and 2-4.
The Sooners outhit Iowa State .235 to .121 as OU put away 53 kills. Ashlynn Dunbar led the charge with 13 kills on a .211 clip while Paige Anderson and Sarah Maras were right behind with 12 apiece. Kylee McLaughlin dished out 37 assists to go with 10 digs for a double-double.
OU takes on Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lubbock.