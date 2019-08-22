The Oklahoma women’s basketball team announced the addition of guard Kamryn Lemon on Thursday.
A transfer from Odessa (Texas) Community College, Lemons joins the Sooners with two years of eligibility remaining. A native of Sumter, South Carolina, Lemon averaged 15.7 points and 3.8 assists as a sophomore at Odessa. She also shot .436 from the field and .360 from beyond the arc in 32 games.
“Kamryn gives us obvious athleticism at the point guard spot along with experience,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “She played at Odessa College and has experience not just in minutes played, but she’s had experience winning which is important as well. She’s a kid who is really hungry and determined. She knows she has two years of her career left and she wants to do something special in those two years. I think she makes an immediate and indelible impact in the fiber of our team, and I love that.”