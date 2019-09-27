The Oklahoma women’s golf team is in first place through the opening round of the Schooner Fall Classic on Friday. The Sooners fired a 2-over 282 and are one stroke ahead of Texas with two rounds remaining at the Belmar Golf Club in Norman.
Kaitlin Milligan finished her round by picking up five birdies over the remaining eight holes. Playing in her hometown, Milligan ended with a 3-under 67 and is in second place. She trails Clara Moyano of Mississippi State by one stroke.
Mikhaela Fortuna is one spot behind Milligan after shooting a 2-under 68.