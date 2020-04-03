Eleven members of the No. 1 Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team were named Academic All-Big 12 selections, the conference announced Thursday.
Seniors Jade Degouveia, Maggie Nichols and Bre Showers, juniors Jordan Draper, Evy Schoepfer, Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard and sophomores Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman all earned first-team recognition.
Nichols and Showers earned honors for the third year in a row, while the five-member junior class all earned first-team accolades for the second straight year. Degouveia earned her second academic honor after being named to the second-team in 2018.