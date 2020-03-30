University of Oklahoma senior Maggie Nichols and freshman Ragan Smith won individual awards and four Sooners earned a league-best 11 All-Big 12 selections, the conference announced Monday.
Nichols was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year for the second time. It was her third major conference honor after earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2017. Smith was recognized as the conference Newcomer of the Year.
The honor for Nichols marked the eighth-straight year a Sooner was named Gymnast of the Year. Nichols is the fifth gymnast in conference history to earn multiple Gymnast of the Year honors.
Smith is the eighth Sooner to earn Newcomer of the Year and joins teammates Nichols, Anastasia Webb and Olivia Trautman as current Sooners to have earned the award.
This season, Nichols got a league-best five awards to become the first gymnast in conference history to earn All-Big 12 honors on all four events and the all-around in three seasons.
Webb was recognized on vault, beam and floor. Smith picked up a pair of honors on bars and beam.
Degouveia earned her first career All-Big 12 honor with recognition on bars in her first and only season competing the event.