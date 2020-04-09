Oklahoma men's golf senior Garett Reband was selected to the Haskins Award watch list, Golfweek announced on Tuesday.
Reband is ranked No. 3 nationally by GolfStat and was named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List in February.
The award known as the "Heisman of Golf" is named in honor of Fred Haskins, who dedicated his career as Head Professional at the Country Club of Columbus in teaching junior golfers the art of competitive golf.
The Haskins Award winner is voted on by Division I players, coaches and select golf media, thus truly making it the players award.