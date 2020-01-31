If the standing-only room inside Heirloom Rustic Ales Tuesday evening is any indication, interest in outdoors-related legislation is robust in Tulsa as the second regular session of the 57th Oklahoma Legislature rolls into gear Monday.
Attendees mentioned interest in the meeting as a holdover from legislative tussles last year, some of which will continue in the new year because bills that were not clearly defeated last year still could be alive in this new year.
That, or they just came out for the locally brewed ales on a cold, rainy night.
The meeting organized by the Conservation Coalition of Oklahoma heard key points from lobbyists for the group and from Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Director J.D. Strong and the department’s legislative liaison Corey Jager. Messages focused on how to stay informed about bills throughout the session and how to work through their groups to contact and get to know their local representatives.
Matt Latham, one of two lobbyists for the coalition, said the umbrella group for several organizations is actively monitoring 89 bills that may turn into bills of concern for hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts.
“That doesn’t mean we’re not watching others that are tangential,” he said. “But these are bills we are watching on a daily basis to see what develops.”
Latham also dubbed the session “the year of the shell bill” in reference to many on his radar that are only conservation or wildlife-related in title.
“It means it’s literally just a title and we have no idea what it might end up looking like,” he said.
Strong emphasized that the Wildlife Department has a good relationship with Gov. Kevin Stitt, works with legislators on both sides of the aisle and only reaches out to its mailing list of more than 600,000 as “a nuclear option.”
Growing hunting and fishing interest and opportunities and maintaining the department budget are the key issues for the department, which is keenly aware of national trends of decreasing numbers, particularly among hunters, even if Oklahoma bucking that trend so far.
“There are bills still available from last year and new bills that would see not to grow hunting and fishing in Oklahoma,” he said. “That is the lens we would use to filter through the bills.”
Among bills of interest are those that exempt some groups from license purchases or offer extreme discounts, which amount to budget cuts for the department, and bills that curb the ability of wardens to enforce wildlife laws, he said.
A continuing movement of particular concern, and one that mirrors doctrine of the influential Oklahoma Farm Bureau lobby, would restrict the department from acquiring additional public hunting and fishing areas.
Bills in that arena seek to prevent the department from gaining any more hunting or fishing lands. A constitutional change that would require legislative approval for any lands purchased, leased or gifted to the department has been floated.
“That would be a death knell, or a least make any future purchases more political in nature,” he said.
Of the $1.3 million acres across the state that is managed by the department only 350,000 acres are in department ownership, he said.
The Wildlife Department helps outdoorsmen keep up to date on bills of interest with a Legislative Tracker at wildlifedepartment.com/legislation.
More information about the Conservation Coalition, its members and its legislative efforts can be found at its web site, oklahomaconservation.org.