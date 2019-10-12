Zac Hixon had his eye on a big buck through the summer. The season opened Oct. 1 and he knew the time he had to connect on the land where he gained permission to hunt was short.
“I knew he wouldn’t stay around after he got out of his summer pattern,” he said.
He had a lot of trail camera photos of the buck leading up to season, but all were after dark. So when the wind switched to the north and the temperatures dropped, Hixon did what many would do when they don’t have a stand set for the wind. He backed out for a night and decided to watch a broader area and scout from the opposite side of the field.
He was right in thinking the drop in temperatures might get the deer on their feet.
“And here he and the deer he was traveling with came out about 40 yards from where I was sitting ... No bow with me and in my blue jeans sitting there in a lawn chair. He came out at about 7:25 (p.m.),” he said.
No bow and no camouflage, but no harm done, either.
In fact, the experience more than a quarter-mile from his tree stand showed him where the buck had been bedding and now he had a game plan to get a shot at the buck during daylight hours.
Monday afternoon, just about a week into bow season, he was in the tall weeds on the edge of that field in a tripod chair and in position to catch his summer-pattern buck.
“He came out but was walking straight away,” he said. “Finally he stopped and turned toward the deer he was with and gave me a shot quartering away at about 50 yards.”
A windless evening and a clear shot at that distance gave him just what he practices for, he said.
“I practice a lot between 40 and 60 yards,” he said. “I hit my mark. He went about 50 yards out in the field and folded up. ... I didn’t have to worry about where he went.”
The Stevens County buck is a wide 9-point main frame with some wild palmation on the left side that actually makes up the main beam, then a big dagger juts forward of that formation. The non-typical measurement with 16 scorable points around an inside spread of 24 6/8 inches rough scored about 191 inches, he said.
Friend Kreg Griffith, admin on the Oklahoma Bowhunter Facebook group, drove down to help with some photographs, and the night wrapped up perfectly, he said.
The crazy cool but asymmetrical configuration of the antlers will lead to a much lower net score, likely in the 170s, but Hixon has a saying for that.
“Nets are for fish,” he said.