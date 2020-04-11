SATURDAY
Butterfly walk at Oxley
The first butterfly walk of the season still is scheduled for Saturday at Oxley Nature Center.
The Center building is closed due to COVID-19 orders, but the nature trails are open. No registration is required. Social distancing and trail etiquette will be observed in the field. No experience is necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
