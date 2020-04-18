MONDAY
Southeast spring turkey season opens Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports steady numbers of turkeys from 2019 but perhaps fewer adult gobblers in the southeast region as the 2020 season opens in the region Monday through May 6. The limit in this area is one tom for the season in these eight counties: Coal, Pittsburg, Atoka, Latimer, Pushmataha, Choctaw, LeFlore or McCurtain. See the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation website for full regulations at wildlifedepartment.com, download the mobile Go Outdoors app at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or find printed copies where hunting license are sold.
WEDNESDAY
Picnic In Place highlights 50th Earth Da
y
Because people can’t meet together, a Picnic In Place event for living rooms and backyards is planned. Join The Nature Conservancy and Myriad Botanical Gardens online to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a virtual picnic live on The Oklahoma Nature Conservancy Facebook page at facebook.com/nature.ok from noon to 2 p.m.
The celebration will include music from local star Hosty, a movie screening of “Where Did the Horny Toad Go?” and a live Q&A with Nature Conservancy biologist Chris Hise.
Cocktails and Conservation online
Join in the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Conservation Department for a Facebook Live event at 5 p.m. Wednesday to talk about turkeys and predator research with NWTF research biologists Bret Collier and Michael Chamberlain. Join in at the NWTF Facebook page at facebook.com/THENWTF//
SATURDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club was not open at press time but posted a announcement on its Facebook page to watch for an opening soon.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com. Shooters must practice social distancing, shoot in small squads, wash hands before/after shooting, and stay home if they are feeling ill or have been around someone who is.
