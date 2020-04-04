MONDAY
Spring turkey season opens
Spring turkey season for all except the Southeast Region is open April 6-May 6. Shooting hours are one half-hour before official sunrise to official sunset. Seasonal statewide limit is three tom turkeys. A hunter cannot exceed any county limit in pursuit of the seasonal limit. A resident hunting license and a spring turkey license for each bird hunted is required, unless the hunter is exempt. See the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation website for full regulations at wildlifedepartment.com, download the mobile Go Outdoors app at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or find printed copies where hunting license are sold.
SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
