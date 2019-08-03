THURSDAY
Oxley volunteer roundup
On Thursday, at 10 a.m.-noon or 7-9 p.m., visit Oxley at Mohawk Park for an informational meeting and consider if you would like to share your love of nature. Exley Center offers many opportunities for people to share special skills, receive training, work on our trail system, introduce children to nature and more. Meet veteran volunteer staff, go for a short trail hike and have your questions answered. Registration is requested. Call 918-596-9054 for information.
SATURDAY
Youth Outdoor Expo
The annual Youth Outdoor Expo presented by Tulsa Bird Dog Association is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Tulsa Gun Club, located 4 miles east of Highway 75 on 56th Street North. Free and open to the public, it features a variety of outdoors instruction about subjects ranging from camping and wildlife to BB gun and shotgun shooting. Talk to experts and find fun and information for young and old alike. For information, call Ronnie Pike 832-748-1100 or visit tulsabirddog.com.
