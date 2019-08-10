TUESDAY
Quail Forever meeting
Join in with members of the Tallgrass Heritage Chapter of Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever for a chapter meeting to talk about plans and make a difference for quail and other upland wildlife. The meeting is free and open to all at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room by the café in Reasor’s, 446 S. Elm St.(Elm & Creek Turnpike) in Jenks.
Contact Lee Francis for information at lfrancis@atlasok.com or 918-629-3725.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. For information, call 918-272-0262.
FRIDAY
Moon Walk at Oxley
The white-tailed deer are growing out their antlers in velvet. Will they make themselves known this evening? Join naturalists for a nocturnal exploration of the Oxley Nature Center trails 7-8:30 p.m. (although moonrise is at 9:14 p.m.) for this “Full Sturgeon Moon Walk.” All ages are welcome. Cost $3 for members and $5 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 918-596-9054.
SATURDAY
Oxley butterfly walk
Stroll the grounds of Oxley and search for butterflies with local experts. Meet at Oxley Nature Center and search the grounds 10:30 a.m.-noon. All ages and skill levels welcome. No registration required. Bring binoculars if you have them. Contact: 918-596-9054, oxley@cityoftulsa.org or visit oxleynaturecenter.org.
